SPONSORED: Hemporia DuBois to Host Grand Opening Tomorrow

Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

hemporia-grand-opening1DUBOIS, Pa – The Hemporia DuBois Store is hosting a Grand Opening on Saturday, September 12.

The public is invited to join them from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

They are excited to finally be able to service the DuBois area with all natural organic hemp and other natural health products to help aid in everyday health issues that many of us struggle with today including but not limited to chronic pain, arthritis, migraines, depression, stress and anxiety.

Hemporia DuBois will be giving free gift bags to the first 25 customers including a 500MG Tincture bottle.

Stop by and spin their prize wheel and enter their raffles to win store products or discounts on products throughout the new Hemporia store.

Stop in at 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa., on Saturday, September, 12th, and let them find the perfect product for your specific needs.

