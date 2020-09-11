Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Sligo

Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Sligo Borough last week.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:08 p.m. on September 3, on Colerain Street at its intersection with Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2000 Dodge Neon, operated by 48-year-old Ali L. Larson, of Rimersburg, was stopped at the intersection at Bald Eagle Street and Colerain Street, and was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle that then failed to stop and continued to travel north on Colerain Street.

Larson and her passenger, 42-year-old William K. Gates, of Rimersburg, were both using seat belts and no injured were reported.

The Dodge sustained minor damage to the rear bumper.


