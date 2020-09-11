Tyler James Coast, 34, of Cokain Road (Irwin Township), Harrisville, PA, died as a result of a vehicle accident on Labor Day evening, September 7, 2020, in Oil City, PA.

He was a lifelong resident of the Barkeyville area.

Born November 8, 1985 in Oil City, he was the son of Richard M. Coast, Jr and Barbara McElhattan Caldwell Coast.

Tyler was a 2004 graduate of Franklin Area High School.

He was previously employed at various jobs including S&B Industries in Boyers, Protek Metal Inc. near Emlenton, and Huzzy Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Mercer County. Tyler could work any job; he learned his jack-of-all-trades knowledge from his dad and was an expert handyman.

Tyler enjoyed living life to its fullest. His recent interests were radio-controlled cars, trucks and boats. He loved dirt bikes, four wheelers, kayaks and canoes. He never turned down an adventure. In his early years, while attending Victory Elementary, he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 127. He loved camping, hiking and being in nature. During his sophomore year, he was a member of the Charles Young Boot Camp where he received the English award and was on the honor roll.

Tyler was known for his unique sense of humor, his smiling eyes and how he would always help anyone in need. He had the ability to make friends easily. Tyler will be remembered by those who loved him for his intelligence and crazy ways. His free spirit will always be in our thoughts.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Martin Daniel Coast, at home; a half-brother, Rodney Caldwell, and niece Kim and nephews Daniel and James Caldwell, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

He is also survived by his grandmother Sylvia Russell Coast of Franklin and several aunts and uncles: Julie Coast Miller, Barkeyville; Douglas and Mary Catherine (Dugan) Coast, Pittsburgh; Darren and Shelly (Johnson) Coast, Franklin; Jenn Coast and Mark Gonzalez, Austin, TX; and Jan (Coast) and Tom Newell, Telluride, CO; Carla (McElhattan) and Gary Cochran, Oil City; and Mary (McElhattan) and Gary Parson, Oil City. He is also survived by numerous cousins, and had a special bond with cousins Will and Cody McBride.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Marjorie McElhattan and Richard Martin Coast, Sr.; by his uncles Russell Glenn Coast, Stanley McElhattan, Raymond McElhattan and Todd D. Miller, his aunt Margo McElhattan; and his cousin Michael Cochran.

The family requests that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice in Tyler’s memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

