Week One Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

September 10-11, 2020, PIAA District 9 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

District 9 – Week 1 Scores

South Large School Division

Central Clarion 7, Punxsutawney 0 – 09:45 1st Qtr

DuBois at Brookville (Friday, Sep 11, 7:00pm)

Karns City at Moniteau (Friday, Sep 11, 7:00pm)

South Small School Division

Redbank Valley 8, Curwensville 0 – 9:02 1st Qtr

Union/A-C Valley at Brockway (Friday, Sep 11, 7:00pm)

Keystone at Sheffield (Saturday, Sep 12, 1:30pm)

District 10 – Week 1 Scores

Will be updated soon.

High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.