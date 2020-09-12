A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

