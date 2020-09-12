A. Eugene “Gene” Heasley, 78, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Gene was born on September 16, 1941 in Reidsburg, the son of the late Alvin G. Heasley and Lois K. (Adams) Heasley Taylor. He was married on September 2, 1961 to Sharon E. (Whiteman).

Gene worked as a lineman foreman for Citizens Utilities Phone Company in New Bethlehem. After retiring, he worked on real estate rental properties. He attended the First Church of God where he served on the Board of Trustees, Missions of Love Ministry, and the Van Ministry. He also helped with the Food Bank in New Bethlehem. He was always there to lend a hand or to help out in any way he could.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon E. Heasley, who was the love of his life, of New Bethlehem, a daughter, Sara Creel and her husband, Tony, of Rockwell, North Carolina, a son, Alvin Lee Heasley and his wife, Laura, of New Bethlehem, three grandchildren, Chelsea Maske and her husband, Caleb, Emily Lubas and her husband, Tyler, and Justin Heasley, a step grandson, Dwayne Creel and his wife, Tricia, a great granddaughter, Lakyn, and five step great- grandchildren, Shaylee, Cole, Elijah, Parker, and Kylie.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by an infant sister, a step grandson, Phillip Creel, and his step father, Arthur Taylor.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA. 16242. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating. Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

