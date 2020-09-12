Arthur R. Rosenberger, Jr., 94, of Titusville, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born February 21, 1926, in Titusville, he was the son of the late Arthur R., Sr., and Juanita (Ditriech) Rosenberger. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.

On September 13, 1947, Arthur married the love of his life, the former Myrtle Mahan; she survives him.

In 1955, Arthur began working for Cyclops Steel, Co. as a Crane Operator; he retired when he turned 60 years old.

Arthur was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Franklin.

In addition to his wife, Arthur will be forever remembered as a loving father to his daughter, Karen McCain and her husband, Ben, of Oil City; and as a loving grandfather to his granddaughter, Carrie McCain.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Jean Greenlee.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services for Arthur will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arthur will be laid to rest in Jerusalem Corners in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Arthur’s honor to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1410 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

