Charges Withdrawn Against Rimersburg Man Accused in Altercation That Sent Another Man to the ER

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An assault charge filed against a Rimersburg man accused in an altercation that sent another man to the emergency room for stitches has been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate one third-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault filed against 20-year-old Brett C. Murphy was withdrawn on Tuesday, September 8.

One summary count of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose filed against Murphy was moved to non-traffic court.

The charge stem from an incident that occurred in Toby Township in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Monterey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County, around 6:39 p.m. on June 14, for a report of a physical altercation.

At the scene, police spoke with Brett C. Murphy, who reportedly stated that in an “angry rage,” he picked up a blunt metal object and struck a known victim on the left side of his head, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Murphy said that after striking the victim in the head, “it was on,” and the two then engaged in a physical altercation. Murphy reportedly told police that he and the victim both began throwing punches with a closed fist and said they both lost their footing on an embankment, then rolled down it and into a pond.

East Brady Ambulance transported the victim to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation. It was determined at the hospital that he sustained three lacerations: one to the head that measured .6 inches and was closed with two staples; one to the left ear that measured .6 inches and was closed with sutures; and one to the left ear that measured 1.6 inches and was closed with sutures, the complaint indicates.

The charge was filed against Murphy through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 29.

