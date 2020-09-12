Clarion Jail Work Release Prohibition Continues; Quarantines Increase

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – While the population at the Clarion County Jail remains steady, a policy on quarantining new commitments is still straining the capacity of the facility.

“All brand new commitments coming through the door are placed in 14-day quarantines as part of our COVID-19 policies,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger at the Thursday morning meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board.

“Up to 16 prisoners can be held in our quarantine area that includes individual cells.

“If we get more, we can the overflow into another block. It’s a step-down program, so we’re not getting people mixed together.”

The strain on space can be seen in the population analysis for the month of August that included new total commitments of 51, and all of those had to be quarantined. During the same month, releases totaled 39, for an average daily population of 65.19. There were 18 females and 54 males, and the total population on the day of the prison board meeting on Thursday was 76.

“We had only two inmates tested for COVID-19 because they were being sent to state prison,” Hornberger said. “I do have upwards of eight to 10 people to go to state prison within the next couple of weeks. Green and then Camp Hill were called to arrange a schedule.”

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for the transfer of prisoners. Sheriff Rex Munsee said he hoped that the new secondhand transit bus will allow the transit of more than two prisoners at a time.

Prison board members also voted to continue the ban on work release prisoners due to concerns related to COVID-19 and advice from the jail physician. The concern relates to the ability of work release prisoners carrying the virus to the jail when they return from work. There is one prisoner who earlier was placed on work release and would like to return. There could also be five other members of the population that would be eligible for work release. The board plans to vote on work release each month.

District Attorney Drew Welsh explained that the prisoners are serving a sentence of incarceration, and work release could be a component of the incarceration. If there isn’t a work release available, they still have to serve incarceration.

“There have been some people recently that have filed motions with the judge,’ said Welsh, “saying they want to get work released. That’s just dealt with on a case-by-case basis with the judge.”

In other information released at the meeting, as of the end of August, the prison spent $1,153,305.00 or 56 percent of the $2,645,688.14 original budget.

A total of 136 inmates saw the counselor, five inmates were under suicide watch, and 25 inmates were seen by the contracted psychiatrist during August.

Fifty-four inmates were seen by a nurse, 56 inmates were seen by Seneca Medical, and five inmates were seen in the ER. Hornberger noted that one of the inmates was sent to Urgent Care instead of the ER as an experiment. Ask about the experiment, Hornberger said that they would continue to use the ER.

A total of $4,781.08 entered through the pass-through account, reflecting the use of the pay telephone by inmates.

The next meeting will be held on October 8 in the conference room of the Clarion County Administrative Building on Main Street.

