Darlene E. Brammer Repp Woodward, 65, of Franklin, passed away at 6:33 P.M. on September 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest following a brief illness.

Born in Pittsburgh on January 24, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Dolores Rogers Brammer Sr.

Darlene was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

She resided at the Sugar Valley Lodge where she enjoyed crocheting and knitting (especially her blankets). She was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates and was an avid wrestling fan and fancied watching the MMA and WWF.

Surviving are three children; Kenneth Repp Jr., Matthew Repp and his wife Amanda and Jason Repp and his wife Carrie; three grandchildren, Finnian, Teagan, and Ophelia; four siblings, Deborah L. Edwards and her husband Bill, Albert V. Brammer Jr. and his wife Lisa, Dean S. Brammer and Denise Page and her husband, Bill Page Jr.; a number of nieces and nephews and one surviving 85 year old uncle, “Uncle Jack” (John Koch married to the late Ellen Rogers Koch).

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Kenneth Repp Sr. and Larry Woodward; a brother, Carl E. Brammer and a nephew.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Monday, September 14, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 4:30 P.M. Monday, September 14, 2020, in the funeral home chapel.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

