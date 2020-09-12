Emergency Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a report of a structure fire in Clarion Borough on Friday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a structure fire at a residence on Shady Avenue around 3:08 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:25 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

