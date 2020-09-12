Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions at Jefferson-Clarion Headstart

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunities:

Early Head Start Parent Educator

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level:

Commensurate with education and experience

Position:

Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

Assistant Teacher – Head Start

Position Overview:

The Assistant Teacher assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Baccalaureate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree OR

Baccalaureate degree with Certification in Early Childhood Education OR

Associate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree

Level B – Child Development Associate Credential.

Level C – Enrolled in a program leading to an Associate degree or Baccalaureate degree; OR

enrolled in a Child Development Associate Credential program to be completed within 2 years.

Entry level:

$9.49- $10.39 per hour

Part-time Position:

37.5 hours per week (Monday–Friday, Approx. 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM)

Benefits include:

Health Care Coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Punxsutawney, PA

Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide (4 positions available)

Position Overview:

The Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide assists with the safe transportation of children to Head Start functions and activities and assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities in the classroom. (This is NOT a bus driver position.)

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED and experience working with

pre-school age children

Entry level:

$9.14 per hour

Part-time Positions:

Monday – Friday

Locations:

Clarion, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Brockway, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Classroom Aide – Pre-K Counts

Position Overview:

The Classroom Aide assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma and experience working with pre-school age children

Entry level:

$8.52 per hour

Part-time Position:

Monday through Friday, 5 ½ hours/day, approx 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Location:

Punxsutawney, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application. All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE

