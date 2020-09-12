High School Football Recaps for Week 1

District 9 Football Week One Recaps.

(Photo captured Kyle Yates)

D9 South Large School Division

Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 6

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Central Clarion made a few mistakes in their opening game against Punxsutawney, but the Wildcats overcame their miscues en route to a 42-6 victory over Punxsutawney at C-L on Friday evening. Senior quarterback Cal German had a big night for the Wildcats, completing 13-of-20 passes for 308 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. His top target was fellow senior Ethan Burford, who caught five passes for 193 yards and three touchdown passes. Cooper Shall and Breckin Rex each added a touchdown on the ground.

The game was defined by big plays, with six-of-seven touchdowns coming from 40+ yard gains. Clarion dominated with their passing attack, a change from Clarion’s typical run-first approach, while their defense was characteristically strong. Punxsutawney’s lone score came on a big play of their own, as Kameron Falgout took a quarterback keeper 82 yards to the house.

Karns City 31, Moniteau 8

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Karns City’s special team play was truly special on Friday night, as they scored two touchdowns, a field goal, and recovered an onside kick in their 31-8 victory at Moniteau. Kaden Scherer scored the first of two special teams touchdowns on a 60-yard punt return, while Austin Brown got his score after recovering a fumble in the endzone courtesy of a wild snap on a Moniteau punt.

Gremlins receiver Micah Rupp had a big game, scoring two touchdowns and recovering an onside kick. Moniteau’s offense struggled all night, but they were able to get on the board late in the fourth quarter after Brady Thompson connected with Caden Roxberry.

Brookville 42, DuBois 28

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – A big game by Brookville quarterback Jack Krug pushed the Raiders past a sturdy DuBois squad via a 42-28 score line. Krug passed for 383 yards and four touchdowns on the night, enough to reach a career milestone of 6,000 career passing yards.

The Raiders were ahead 22-14 in a tight first half, but an errant DuBois snap on a punt with 15 seconds left on the clock provided the Raiders with an opportunity to widen their lead. Krug connected with Brayden Kunselman on a 31-yard screen pass to pull ahead by two scores, a lead that the Raiders would not relinquish.

DuBois seemed poised to dig into the deficit, driving down the field and setting up a first-and-goal from the Brookville five-yard line. Brookville’s defense stood strong, forcing a key fourth down sack to stuff the Beavers. The Raiders offense then scored on an 11 play, 80 yard possession to take command of the game.

Kunselman was the Raiders’ top receiver on the night, catching eight passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. For DuBois, quarterback Cam-Ron Hays threw for 183 yards, 72 of which were hauled in by Zach Shilala.

D9 South Small School Division

Union/A-C Valley 37, Brockway 7

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The Falcon Knights rode a strong defensive performance to a dominant 37-7 victory over Brockway. Allowing only 66 yards of offense all night, the Union/A-C Valley defense proved that they can continue their dominant play in 2020 after a solid 2019 campaign. The Falcon Knights also picked off two passes in the second half, and Eli Penny’s fourth quarter pick-six iced the game for Union/A-C Valley.

The Falcon Knights’ read option offense was potent against Brockway, with quarterback Tanner Merwin rushing for two scores and throwing for another. Baylie Crissman also provided a late-game rushing touchdown for the Falcon Knights.

Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On the back of a four touchdown performance from quarterback Gunner Mangiantini, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs cruised to a 44-0 win over the Curwensville Golden Tide. Hudson Martz led the Bulldogs on the ground with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Tate Minich was the top receiver with 39 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs scored early and often in the contest, and their suffocating defense kept the Golden Tide at bay for the entirety of the game. The dominating display was exactly how the Bulldogs wanted to start the season, as they lived up to their district championship potential on both sides of the ball.

Keystone-Sheffield (Sat. 1:30)

Keystone leads Sheffield 79-0 at halftime. Recap Pending.

