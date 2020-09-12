Michael Patton Advising: Could You Be Responsible for Your Parents Nursing Home Bills?

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Could You Be Responsible for Your Parents Nursing Home Bills?

In 26 states (and Puerto Rico), laws generally hold children financially responsible for certain debts of their parents. These laws are referred to as filial responsibility laws (or filial support or filial piety laws).

The details of filial responsibility laws vary by state. Most require that a parent must be deemed unable to pay for the costs of basic care and support before a child may be held responsible. And most states consider the child’s ability to pay before holding the child liable for the cost of a parent’s health care.

