SPONSORED: The ‘Summer Sales Event’ Is in Its Final Days at Clarion Ford

Saturday, September 12, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingSummer is coming to an end and so is the “Summer Sales Event” at Clarion Ford.

lease offer explorerReceive a $4,000 rebate or 0% financing for 60 months + $2,500 factory rebate on a new 2020 Ford Explorer, 4WD.

lease offer f150 savingsGet a $6,000 rebate or 0% financing for 36 months on a new 2020 Ford F-150 Super Crew Pickup.

lease offer ford ecosport se 2Lease a new 2020 Ford Ecosport Se C, 4WD for $329 per month (36 month lease)

lease offer ford ecosport seTake advantage of a $5,000 factory rebate on a new 2020 Ford Ecosport Se, 4WD.

lease offer ford escape seGet $3,000 off (including rebate and trade assist) or 0% financing for 60 months on a new 2020 Ford Escape SE, 4WD.

They are following all the required safety protocols to insure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for normal business hours and friendly smiles or at the all new www.clarionauto.com.

Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”

