SPONSORED: The ‘Summer Sales Event’ Is in Its Final Days at Clarion Ford
Summer is coming to an end and so is the “Summer Sales Event” at Clarion Ford.
Receive a $4,000 rebate or 0% financing for 60 months + $2,500 factory rebate on a new 2020 Ford Explorer, 4WD.
Get a $6,000 rebate or 0% financing for 36 months on a new 2020 Ford F-150 Super Crew Pickup.
Lease a new 2020 Ford Ecosport Se C, 4WD for $329 per month (36 month lease)
Take advantage of a $5,000 factory rebate on a new 2020 Ford Ecosport Se, 4WD.
Get $3,000 off (including rebate and trade assist) or 0% financing for 60 months on a new 2020 Ford Escape SE, 4WD.
They are following all the required safety protocols to insure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for normal business hours and friendly smiles or at the all new www.clarionauto.com.
Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.