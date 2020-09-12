Two People Face Felony Charges Following Altercation at UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against two Oil City residents who were reportedly involved in an altercation with officers at UPMC Northwest late last week.

Court documents indicate the UPMC Northwest Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old John K. Quick and 41-year-old Sharon Lynn Pascorell.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:47 p.m. on September 5, John Quick and Sharon Pascorell entered the Emergency Department lobby at UPMC Northwest.

Quick was carrying a pink backpack that UPMC Northwest Police asked him to sit on the table near the entry for screening. Quick also reportedly had a knife on him that needed to be secured, the complaint states.

During a search of the backpack for weapons, an officer discovered a clear glass “bowl” used for inhaling drugs, as well as a red straw containing a white powder residue. The officer then called Pascorell over and asked her about the items, according to the complaint.

Pascorell immediately became agitated and began yelling that she was not a drug addict. She reportedly yelled repeatedly that “someone (expletive) set me up” and “I don’t do drugs.” Quick then also came over to the screening area and began yelling: “I don’t know where them drugs came from,” according to the complaint.

They were both asked to sit down, remain calm, and wait for a nurse to come out, but they reportedly continued to be loud and use vulgar language in the seating area and also would not remain seated. They both went back over to the screening area several times, continuing to escalate their conduct and attempted to retrieve their belongings that were being held, the complaint states.

At one point, after Quick was advised to sit back down and remain calm, Pascorell joined Quick by the metal detector, while highly agitated, and demanded her belongings. She stated: “All the meds in the bag are prescription and I take them out of the bottles, so I don’t have to carry them around,” the complaint indicates.

During this time, the officer pulled a small purse out of the front pocket of the backpack, and Pascorell and Quick tried to take it from his hands. The officer then opened the small purse and found a clear container with glitter on top that smelled strongly of marijuana. He opened the container and found marijuana and “roaches” inside, as well as a smaller rainbow-colored rubber container that had what appeared to be methamphetamine inside of it, according to the complaint.

Quick and Pascorell were then asked to sit down again.

While returning to their seats, Quick yelled: “(expletive) you, you are just a rent-a-cop.”

A short time later, Quick and Pascorell returned to the scanner and demanded their belongings again. They were then advised that if they did not sit down, they would both be arrested for disorderly conduct. Then they returned to their seats again but continued to use vulgar language in the presence of other patients, visitors, and staff, specifically addressing the UPMC officer. They were then advised they were under arrest for disorderly conduct, the complaint states.

After telling Quick and Pascorell to be quiet, again, the officer returned to the metal detector to complete the search of their belongings. Pascorell and Quick then demanded to see a doctor to prove the drugs were not theirs and were told they would have a chance to speak with a doctor when they were called into the Emergency Department.

Quick reportedly stated: “(expletive) you, we are going now,” and Quick and Pascorell stood up and began moving toward the entrance to the Emergency Department doors. The officer then moved to block their progress, and Quick began to push him. The officer then told Quick that he was being placed in custody for disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, Quick began to resist, and Pascorell placed herself between Quick and the officer, attempting to block the arrest. Quick and Pascorell both reportedly continued to use vulgar language and yelled: “You can’t do this.”

The officer ordered Pascorell to move, and she refused. The complaint states the situation began to escalate to the point of posing a risk to other patients and staff, and the officer drew his taser and pushed Pascorell out of the way. Pascorell then stood up and struck the officer on the back of the head with a closed fist, the complaint continues.

While officers were arresting Quick, Pascorell began to run toward the parking lot. The officers caught up to her outside and took her into custody.

The following charges were filed on Thursday, September 10, against both Quick and Pascorell through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Serious Bodily Injury, Felony 1

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Pascorell also faces the following charge:

– Obstruct Administration of Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

Preliminary hearings for the cases have not yet been scheduled.

