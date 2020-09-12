Week One Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
September 10-11, 2020, PIAA District 9 and District 10 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.
District 9 – Week 1 Scores
South Large School Division
Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 6 – Final
Brookville 42, DuBois 28 – Final
Karns City 31, Moniteau 8 – Final
South Small School Division
Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0 – Final
Union/A-C Valley 37, Brockway 7 – Final
Keystone at Sheffield (Saturday, Sep 12, 1:30pm)
District 10 – Week 1 Scores
Oil City 68, Franklin 6 – Final
Ft. LeBoeuf 47, Fairview 0 – Final
Saegertown 13, Cochranton 6 – Final
Eisenhower 47, Union City 0 – Final
Girard 42, Mercyhurst Prep 21 – Final
Hickory 41, Grove City 21 – Final
Iroquois 55, Seneca 30 – Final
Slippery Rock 27, Sharon 7 – Final
Meadville 45, Titusville 6 – Final
Northwestern 17, Maplewood 14 – Final
Reynolds 27, Middlesex 20 – Final
McDowell 36, Erie 12 – Final
Cathedral Prep 55, Butler 21 – Final
High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.