 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Week One Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Saturday, September 12, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

September 10-11, 2020, PIAA District 9 and District 10 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

District 9 – Week 1 Scores

South Large School Division

Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 6 – Final
Brookville 42, DuBois 28 – Final
Karns City 31, Moniteau 8 – Final

South Small School Division

Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0 – Final
Union/A-C Valley 37, Brockway 7 – Final
Keystone at Sheffield (Saturday, Sep 12, 1:30pm)

District 10 – Week 1 Scores

Oil City 68, Franklin 6 – Final
Ft. LeBoeuf 47, Fairview 0 – Final
Saegertown 13, Cochranton 6 – Final
Eisenhower 47, Union City 0 – Final
Girard 42, Mercyhurst Prep 21 – Final
Hickory 41, Grove City 21 – Final
Iroquois 55, Seneca 30 – Final
Slippery Rock 27, Sharon 7 – Final
Meadville 45, Titusville 6 – Final
Northwestern 17, Maplewood 14 – Final
Reynolds 27, Middlesex 20 – Final
McDowell 36, Erie 12 – Final
Cathedral Prep 55, Butler 21 – Final

High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.