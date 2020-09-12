Week One Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

September 10-11, 2020, PIAA District 9 and District 10 high school football scores. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

District 9 – Week 1 Scores

South Large School Division

Central Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 6 – Final

Brookville 42, DuBois 28 – Final

Karns City 31, Moniteau 8 – Final

South Small School Division

Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0 – Final

Union/A-C Valley 37, Brockway 7 – Final

Keystone at Sheffield (Saturday, Sep 12, 1:30pm)

District 10 – Week 1 Scores

Oil City 68, Franklin 6 – Final

Ft. LeBoeuf 47, Fairview 0 – Final

Saegertown 13, Cochranton 6 – Final

Eisenhower 47, Union City 0 – Final

Girard 42, Mercyhurst Prep 21 – Final

Hickory 41, Grove City 21 – Final

Iroquois 55, Seneca 30 – Final

Slippery Rock 27, Sharon 7 – Final

Meadville 45, Titusville 6 – Final

Northwestern 17, Maplewood 14 – Final

Reynolds 27, Middlesex 20 – Final

McDowell 36, Erie 12 – Final

Cathedral Prep 55, Butler 21 – Final

