 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 72. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.