Today – Showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 72. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

