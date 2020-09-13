All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Stitt
Bob Stitt served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert “Bob” Stitt
Born: May 3, 1940
Died: July 20, 2020
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was laid to rest in the Cedarview Memorial Park.
Military honors were accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and American Legion 454.
Click here to view a full obituary.
