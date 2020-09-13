 

State Police Searching for Escapee

Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Brewer 1 (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are currently searching for an escapee.

Police say 35-year-old Michael Alan Brewer is a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing 175 lbs.

Brewer does wear corrective lenses.

Brewer 2 (1)

He is an inmate at Jefferson County Jail and escaped during his work-release program at Humphrey Charcoal in Brookville, Pa., at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10.

Brewer was last seen on Knoxdale Road near Anita, Pa., by Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies on September 10.

Brewer is registered on Megan’s Law.

He was convicted on February 1, 2006, of Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years of Age, according to Megan’s Law website.

Anyone with information regarding Brewer’s whereabouts should contact PSP Punxsutawney station at 814-938-0510.


