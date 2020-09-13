Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Scamming Area Woman

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Colorado man who allegedly scammed an area woman.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Ricky Wayne Dolph, of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 10, a known victim, of East Hickory, contacted the Marienville-based State Police to report she had sent $1,000.00 in U.S. currency to an address that was later found to belong to Ricky Wayne Dolph; she was told she would receive a $50,000.00 grant in return. The victim then never received any money and came to believe she had been a victim of fraud.

Police interviewed Dolph by phone on August 11.

According to the complaint, Dolph stated he had received money in the past from different places and would take the money and transfer it into Bitcoins, then would put the Bitcoins into the account of a woman he met online by the name of “Caroline.”

The complaint notes Dolph was unable to provide any additional information about “Caroline.” Dolph was also reportedly not able to remember receiving money from the victim or from Pennsylvania, in general, but told police he might have forgotten because of the length of time that had passed.

Police also spoke to a family member of Dolph, who resides with him. The family member reportedly stated she observed Dolph receiving money in the mail, warned him it was fraud, and told him to stop what he was doing, but he did not listen, according to the complaint.

The following charge was filed against Dolph through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on September 10:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on October 6, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.