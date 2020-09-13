Clarion Man Who Caused Crash During Dispute Sentenced to Time Served

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who reportedly grabbed the wheel of a car during an argument causing a crash along State Route 68 was sentenced on Wednesday to time served .

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Wednesday, September 9, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 27-year-old David Campbell, to a minimum of 19 days up to a maximum of two years less one day confinement, with credit for 19 days served and immediate parole, on one second-degree misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to perform 25 hours of community service.

Campbell pleaded guilty to the above charge on August 5. As a result of the plea agreement, a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault was dismissed.

The charges stem from an incident in early December 2019.

Details of the case:

Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a utility police along Route 68, in the area of Stoney Lonesome Road, Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

According to police, upon investigation, it was determined that a 21-year-old Clarion woman was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when she and the passenger of the vehicle, identified as David Campbell, engaged in a verbal argument.

Police say Campbell then intentionally grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway before striking a utility pole and shearing it.

The vehicle then entered the opposing lane of travel and struck a PennDOT sign before coming to a final rest.

According to police, the female victim suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to Clarion Hospital.

Campbell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 9:45 p.m. on December 12.

