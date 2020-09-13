Donald “Don” O. Bechtel, 76, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 18, 1944, to the late Earl and Estelle (Minns) Bechtel in DuBois, PA.

He graduated from DuBois High School with the class of 1963.

Don married Fredlyn “Freddi” Langham on June 10, 1965, in Cumberland, MD; after fifty five years of marriage, Freddi survives him.

He was a motivated person who had many positions and hobbies. He worked at Rockwell in 1966. He also owned Don’s Clothing in Reynoldsville, PA. He sold beer for Bonini Tobacco and cleaned beer taps. He was past two-time Exalted Ruler of the Elks, as well as secretary for several years. Don was hardworking and loved making wooden spoons.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Bechtel and his wife, Elizabeth Scott, of Monroeville, PA; one brother, Thomas Bechtel of Huntsville, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by one brother, Robert Bechtel.

Arrangements will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 or to the Reynoldsville Public Library, 460 E. Main Street #3, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.