Emlenton Woman Caught With Fentanyl Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman who was reportedly caught in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl was held for court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 60-year-old Kimberly L. Harned were held for court on September 9:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3



– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Harned remains lodged in the Venango County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Scrubgrass Township in early May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:07 p.m. on May 13, Clarion-based State Police witnessed a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, and recognized the driver from a previous incident.

The complaint notes the trooper suspected the driver of having a suspended license.

After the vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 42, police observed the right rear brake light did not function when the driver applied the brakes, and a traffic stop was then initiated. The trooper informed the driver of the reason for the stop and positively identified the suspended operator.

According to the complaint, during the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle was positively identified as Kimberly Harned. The complaint notes the troopers were aware there was an active warrant for her arrest. Harned was then removed from the vehicle and detained.

The complaint states the troopers then noticed a black purse on the floor in front of where Harned was sitting. The purse was open, and the troopers could see a small glassine paper packet with lettering at the top of the items inside the purse and recognized it as being consistent with the packaging used for heroin and fentanyl.

According to the complaint, a probable cause search then found seven bricks of fentanyl, packaged in red wrapping paper, as well as one bundle of fentanyl, two bags of fentanyl, and two cut plastic straws in the purse.

The complaint notes the Erie Regional Laboratory later confirmed the presence of fentanyl, heroin, and Tramadol in the packages seized from Harned’s purse.

The complaint also states that Harned used a cell phone to facilitate the purchase and distribution of controlled substances.

Harned was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

