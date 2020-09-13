Kathryn Louise Hartman, 95, of Curllsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on July 19, 192,5 in Big Run; daughter of the late Forrest and Nellie Corbett.

‘Kay’ was raised in Big Run and Clarion. She graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1944. The following year, Kay married Robert A. Hartman at Missionary Alliance Church and the two remained happily married for 75 years.

Together Kay and Bob raised three daughters on their Curllsville dairy farm. Kay was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and maintaining her perfect garden. Family was the true joy of her life and she was never too busy to help someone in need in spite of her schedule. Her smile and laugh were infectious and served to lighten everyone’s daily concerns.

Early in life, Kay was employed at the Clarion Glass Plant and Sylvania Electric. Like many of her generation, she supported the war effort by accepting a position at Porter Ammunition in Blairsville, PA.

Beyond the farm work that she shared with Bob, Kay pursued her dream and obtained a degree from the Venango Co. Area Vo-Tech school of Nursing in Oil City. She then worked as an intensive care nurse at the Clarion Hospital until her retirement in 1992. After retirement, Kay volunteered at the Clarion Hospital for over 20 years. She was also a volunteer at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

As a member of the Curllsville United Church of Christ, Kay served as a teacher involved in youth fellowship and the women’s guild. Kay was also an active supporter of local 4-H programs.

Kay was preceded in death by all of the members of her birth family including Mark E. Corbett, Clyde M. Corbett, and Charles L. Corbett. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert, her three daughters, Carole Rimer, Pam Kahle and Sandra Bravar, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

In keeping with her wishes, her ashes will be interred at the Churchville Cemetery following a private family memorial service.

Should anyone desire to make a gift in her honor, please consider donating to any of the following: Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, The American Red Cross, or any organization that supports American veterans.

The entire family would like to thank everyone who assisted Kay over the past year, including her private caregivers, the VNA Hospice, family and friends. Kay was the most capable, gentle and loving person that we have ever known, As our family’s guiding light, she will be sadly missed. We will always be so thankful for the time we shared with her.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

