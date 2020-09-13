Keystone Stomps Sheffield 86-0 in Season Opener

SHEFFIELD, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone exploded for 79 first half points in a lopsided 86-0 win over Sheffield on Saturday.

Feature back Nick Weaver led the Panthers with two touchdowns.

Bret Wingard connected on a 35 yard pass with Keenan Heeter for the only passing touchdown of the contest.

Keystone had variety in their scoring, as Zander McHenry scored two punt return touchdowns, while the Panthers’ defense returned three interceptions for touchdowns and notched two safeties in their victory.

The Panthers return to action next Friday when they host Union/A-C Valley. Sheffield travels to Curwensville.

