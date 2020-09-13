Local Students Learn the Importance of First Responders

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In memory of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, students in Mrs. Shingledecker’s senior English class at Union High School discussed the importance of first responders and their impact on the community.

Since current high school students had not yet been born when the terror attacks occurred, the tragic events are now taught as a history lesson. The students also learn the importance of first responders.

After the lesson, each student wrote a personalized thank you note that will be delivered to local firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, and police officers.

As a class, Mrs. Shingledecker and her students send their gratitude and thanks to all of the local heroes who put their lives on the line everyday to keep everyone safe and protected.

