 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Local Students Learn the Importance of First Responders

Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

first responder lettersRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In memory of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, students in Mrs. Shingledecker’s senior English class at Union High School discussed the importance of first responders and their impact on the community.

Since current high school students had not yet been born when the terror attacks occurred, the tragic events are now taught as a history lesson. The students also learn the importance of first responders.

After the lesson, each student wrote a personalized thank you note that will be delivered to local firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, and police officers.

As a class, Mrs. Shingledecker and her students send their gratitude and thanks to all of the local heroes who put their lives on the line everyday to keep everyone safe and protected.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.