 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Randall “Randy” Swartz

Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 08:09 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG_1645 (1)Randall “Randy” Swartz, 76, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Swartz was born on May 1, 1944, at Niagara Falls, NY. He was the son of Eileen Swartz Mohney, she survives.

He was a graduate of Brookville High School and was trained as an X-ray Technician. He retired from Brookville Hospital.

On June 17, 1967, in Emerickville, he married the former Janice Lyle. She survives.

He enjoyed woodworking and was an all around “Jack of all Trades”.

In addition to his mother and wife, his survivors include a son, Greg Swartz, of Sigel; two daughters, Randi (Justin) Lackey and Stacy Swartz, all of Brookville; a sister, Pam (Don) Smith, of Brookville, PA; as well as four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

An infant brother precedes him in death.

There will be no public services.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.