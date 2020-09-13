Randall “Randy” Swartz, 76, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Swartz was born on May 1, 1944, at Niagara Falls, NY. He was the son of Eileen Swartz Mohney, she survives.

He was a graduate of Brookville High School and was trained as an X-ray Technician. He retired from Brookville Hospital.

On June 17, 1967, in Emerickville, he married the former Janice Lyle. She survives.

He enjoyed woodworking and was an all around “Jack of all Trades”.

In addition to his mother and wife, his survivors include a son, Greg Swartz, of Sigel; two daughters, Randi (Justin) Lackey and Stacy Swartz, all of Brookville; a sister, Pam (Don) Smith, of Brookville, PA; as well as four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

An infant brother precedes him in death.

There will be no public services.

