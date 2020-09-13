YMCA to Host First Annual Trunk-Or-Treat & Seeks Community Partners

 

Sunday, September 13, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

unnamed (8) (1)CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host their first annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 31, 2020, for the Clarion community.

Trunk-or-Treat will be held outdoors in the YMCA parking lot from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for area youth age birth to 15.  Youth will trick-or-treat through the parking lot, stopping at each vehicle to receive treats.  All trunks will be decorated for fall and/or Halloween.  Families are encouraged to dress in costume to enjoy the event.

YMCA staff and volunteers will be following social distancing and mask guidelines and ask community members age two and older to wear face masks if attending the event.

Various community organizations will be providing treats for kids including the YMCA, Clarion University Swimming & Diving, Clarion University Cheerleaders, Bison Construction, Luton’s Plumbing & Heating, and more.

The YMCA is still accepting community partners.  Participating businesses or organizations may decorate a trunk or truck and pass out candy or child appropriate non-food items.  To participate, contact Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care at the Clarion County YMCA by emailing childcare@clarionymca.net.


