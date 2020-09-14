 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Respond to Altercation in Clintonville Borough

Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-newCLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to an altercation in Clintonville Borough last week involving four individuals.

On Friday, September 11, around 8:48 a.m., members from the Franklin State Police barracks were dispatched to a domestic in progress located within the 100 block of Village Acres Road, in Clintonville Borough, Venango County. The incident involved the following individuals: a 44-year-old Titusville woman; a 37-year-old Clintonville man; a 30-year-old Clintonville woman; and a 35-year-old Clintonville woman.

Further investigation determined that Macormac, Devillars, T. Steetle, and N. Steetle engaged in a verbal argument at 120 Village Acres Road.

The verbal argument escalated to a physical altercation between Macormac and N. Steetle.

The involved individuals were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, respectively, according to police.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.