State Police Respond to Altercation in Clintonville Borough

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to an altercation in Clintonville Borough last week involving four individuals.

On Friday, September 11, around 8:48 a.m., members from the Franklin State Police barracks were dispatched to a domestic in progress located within the 100 block of Village Acres Road, in Clintonville Borough, Venango County. The incident involved the following individuals: a 44-year-old Titusville woman; a 37-year-old Clintonville man; a 30-year-old Clintonville woman; and a 35-year-old Clintonville woman.

Further investigation determined that Macormac, Devillars, T. Steetle, and N. Steetle engaged in a verbal argument at 120 Village Acres Road.

The verbal argument escalated to a physical altercation between Macormac and N. Steetle.

The involved individuals were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, respectively, according to police.

