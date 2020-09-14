A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.