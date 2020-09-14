Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meeka
Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Meeka.
Meeka is an adult female Boxer and Pit Bull Terrier mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
She would be good in a home with other dogs, cats, and children.
For more information on Meeka, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
