Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kyleigh Craddock’s Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Brookies

Enjoy these quick and easy Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Brookies by Kyleigh Craddock!

Ingredients

1 (10 oz.) bag of brownie mix (plus the oil & egg to make the batter)

1 (6 pack) Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (12 cups total)



1 (16 oz.) package of refrigerated cookie dough

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and generously grease a regular size muffin tin.

2. Prepare the brownie mix according the package directions; set aside.

3. Separate the cookie dough into 12 even balls and then squish them down into the bottom of each muffin cup.

4. Place a Reese’s peanut butter cup upside down on top of the cookie dough.

5. Evenly distribute the brownie batter on top of each peanut butter cup until the wells are about 90% full.

6. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the brownie batter is cooked through.

7. Allow them to cool for about 5 minutes before removing from the pan, and then enjoy while they are still warm.

Tip from Kyleigh: These are best eaten warm with vanilla ice cream on top. Place any leftovers in the microwave for about 30 seconds to reheat. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.