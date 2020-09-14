 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kyleigh Craddock’s Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Brookies

Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-2950Enjoy these quick and easy Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Brookies by Kyleigh Craddock!

Ingredients

1 (10 oz.) bag of brownie mix (plus the oil & egg to make the batter)
1 (6 pack) Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (12 cups total)

1 (16 oz.) package of refrigerated cookie dough

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and generously grease a regular size muffin tin.

2. Prepare the brownie mix according the package directions; set aside.

3. Separate the cookie dough into 12 even balls and then squish them down into the bottom of each muffin cup.

4. Place a Reese’s peanut butter cup upside down on top of the cookie dough.

5. Evenly distribute the brownie batter on top of each peanut butter cup until the wells are about 90% full.

6. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the brownie batter is cooked through.

7. Allow them to cool for about 5 minutes before removing from the pan, and then enjoy while they are still warm.

Tip from Kyleigh: These are best eaten warm with vanilla ice cream on top. Place any leftovers in the microwave for about 30 seconds to reheat. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.