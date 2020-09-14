Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III Admin 1

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III Admin 1 position for Human Services Administration.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective: To perform specialized clerical duties for the Administration unit within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results. All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 09/18/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

