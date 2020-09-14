State Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Theft in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information on a vehicle theft that occurred in Farmington Township on Saturday afternoon.

PSP Marienville received a report of a vehicle stolen from Snyder’s Autobody located at 108 Snyder Lane, Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.

The vehicle is a gray 2019 Hyundai Tucson bearing PA registration LHZ2132.

The male operating the vehicle is described as a bald white male, about 45 years old, approximately six feet tall, and 170 lbs.

The suspect was accompanied by another individual who was operating a small black SUV that left the scene at the same time as the stolen vehicle. Both vehicles fled north on Tylersburg Road toward Tylersburg.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is requested to contact Trooper Collett at PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

