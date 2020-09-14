On the morning of September 7, 2020, Robert “Bob” Joseph Burns of Dillsburg, PA died of natural causes, at the age of 67, surrounded by loved ones.

Bob suffered several health setbacks in his last few months of life and though he fought to regain his strength, he ultimately decided to choose peace and comfort and passed under the excellent care of Hospice for All Seasons.

Robert was born on February 5, 1953 to the late Orrie and Beatrice (Ditz) Burns in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

He graduated in 1971 from Venango Christian High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree of Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976. He spent four decades as a Physical Therapist in various settings, including home health care and nursing homes.

He wed Nancy (Sells) Burns in January 1980 and they raised two children together. Though they divorced in 2003, Bob and Nancy remained close and continued to participate in family events together and Nancy assisted in providing care for Bob through his last months.

Bob was an outdoorsman who especially loved hunting for turkey in the mountains of Elk County, PA. He enjoyed many other outdoor activities and sharing his passions with his children. Together, he and his children enjoyed skiing, both on snow and water, boating, kayaking, biking, hiking, and photography. He met a great group of friends through the Susquehanna Ski Club who he enjoyed sharing good beer and camaraderie with, as well as going on ski trips, paddles, and bike rides. Bob loved taking long day trips on his motorcycle and rooting for the Steelers.

Among family and friends, he was well known for his wit and dry sense of humor. He loved his grandchildren and excitedly joined in activities like going to Knoebels, swimming at Laurel Lake, attending the Farm Show, and going out for ice cream.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence and sister, Bonita.

He is survived by his two children, son Brendan with partner Jennifer Bustamante of Denver, Colorado and his daughter, Taryn Bitting with husband Ryan and two grandchildren, Alayna and Brooks of Duncannon, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his brother, Richard of South Carolina and sister Margaret Banak of New York, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a date TBD in 2021, to be announced once arrangements have been made.

In remembrance of Bob’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to either the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or the American Heart Association www.heart.org.

