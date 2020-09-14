Say What?!: Virginia Woman Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot on her Birthday

FAIRFAX, Va. – A Virginia woman who recently won a $2,000 lottery prize had an extra happy birthday when her winning streak continued with a $1 million jackpot.

Bou Sokhom, of Fairfax, told Virginia Lottery officials her good luck began with a $2,000 prize from the lottery’s Bank a Million game shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

