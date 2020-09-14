SPONSORED: New Vehicles Are Arriving Daily at Redbank Chevrolet!
Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – New vehicles are arriving daily at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethehem!
Visit their website here to check out the available inventory.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.
“If you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.