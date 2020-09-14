 

State Police Calls: Domestic Incident, Public Drunkenness

Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-new-colorfulCLARION CO./FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Domestic Incident in Farmington Township

A domestic incident happened at a location on Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

PSP Marienville were called to the above location for the report of an inactive domestic. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

Public Drunkenness in Tionesta Township

An incident of public drunkenness occurred around 5:43 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, at 1001 Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

PSP Marienville responded to the report of a disturbance at the above address.

Upon arrival, 43-year-old Diana Gojkovich, of Clarion, was reportedly discovered to be disorderly and under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

She was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Summary charges will be filed at Magisterial District Judge Miller’s Office (37-4-93) in Tionesta.


