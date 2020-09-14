Stephanie Lynn Moore, 42, of Franklin, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on June 14, 1978, in Franklin, she was the beloved daughter of Debra and Larry Stover of Franklin, PA and Joseph and Laura Moore of Lisbon, OH.

Stephanie was a 1996 graduate of Franklin High School. She attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh. Steph was a free spirit with a kind heart. She loved being out in nature from the time she was a young girl. She was very creative and talented. Her many hobbies included gardening, hiking, cooking, camping, rock collecting and kayaking. She made beautiful jewelry which she loved to share with her many friends and family. She will be dearly missed and treasured in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Stephanie is survived by her maternal grandparents, John and Donna Myers of Corsica, PA; her brothers, Scott Moore (Sherry) of Hublersburg, PA, Joshua Moore (Shianne) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; her step sister, Jennifer Knepper (Mark) of Streetsboro, OH; her nieces and nephews, Sloan, Saige, Olivia, Adelle, Joshua, Jacob and Jason.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Edra Moore.

We wish to sincerely thank Asera Care Hospice for the wonderful care and support given, especially Hospice Nurse Andrea Fox.

The family is planning a celebration of life service along the Allegheny River to honor her life at a place she loved.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

