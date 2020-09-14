‘The Kiddo Club’ Raises Over $350 for Charitable Deeds

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – “The Kiddo Club” recently held a yard sale and lemonade stand that raised over $350.00 for Charitable Deeds and Services.

(Photo above: John Kerle, co-founder of Charitable Deeds, with Sam Smail and Bristol Smail.)

Local youngster Sam Smail decided to organize “The Kiddo Club” last spring, according to his mother, Wendy Smail.

“He initially started it because he wanted to build a clubhouse building but then decided it would be good to raise money to donate to a local charity,” Smail told exploreClarion.com.

Sam got some of his friends and neighbors to join his club, and they held their first fundraiser on the weekend of August 29 in Shippenville.

“They worked together to set up and work the yard sale composed of mainly their things that they no longer use,” Smail said.

“My daughter Bristol sold cookies and lemonade for donations and together they were able to raise $355.92.”

All of the proceeds from the event were donated directly to Charitable Deeds and Services in Knox, a non-profit group made up solely of volunteers that serves Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties, as well as other surrounding areas.

The Charitable Deeds organization works to install a sense of faith, hope, and charity in the community. A few of the services provided include organizing fundraisers for charitable causes, visiting shut-ins, assisting with chores for the sick and the elderly, and assisting other organizations.

