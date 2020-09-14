Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest for Area Man

BRUIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Bruin Borough on Saturday morning.

Around 10:56 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, PSP Butler stopped a green Ford F-150 for an expired inspection sticker on Park Street/Parker Street, in Bruin Borough, Butler County.

Upon making contact with the operator, the odor of marijuana was present. A search of the vehicle yielded a THC “Dab Kit,” according to police.

The operator, identified as 33-year-old Donald Montgomery, of Parker, was arrested for drug possession.

