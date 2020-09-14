 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest for Area Man

Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

marijuana-arrestBRUIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Bruin Borough on Saturday morning.

Around 10:56 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, PSP Butler stopped a green Ford F-150 for an expired inspection sticker on Park Street/Parker Street, in Bruin Borough, Butler County.

Upon making contact with the operator, the odor of marijuana was present. A search of the vehicle yielded a THC “Dab Kit,” according to police.

The operator, identified as 33-year-old Donald Montgomery, of Parker, was arrested for drug possession.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.