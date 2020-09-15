 

Charles R. Liebmann

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 07:09 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Charles LiebmannCharles R. Liebmann, 54, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2020, at his residence in Mahoning County, Ohio.

He was born on December 10, 1965, in Franklin, PA.

After high school graduation, Charles served in the United States Air Force. After his service, he returned to Franklin. In 2008, Charles married Diana Mancini, who survives.

He worked at the Polk Center until moving to Ohio.

Charles enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, and photography.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his two children, Darrin Liebmann and Lucia Mancini.

Also surviving is his sister, Julie Motter and husband Gary, and his nephew Eric Dilley and his father, Rudolf Liebmann, and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.

There will be no visitation or services.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and donations can be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


