Clarion Area Approves Minor Revisions for Reopening Schools

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board unanimously approved minor revisions to its plans for reopening schools and athletics during its September board meeting.

“The only difference in the school reopening policies was changing the language about safe distancing are used in place of masks,” said Superintendent Joe Carrico. “We were mandated to enforce masks at all times for students instead of relying on social distancing.”

“Each school entity should continue to monitor its Health and Safety Plan throughout the year and update as needed,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. “All revisions should be reviewed and approved by the governing body prior to posting on the school entity’s public website.”

Click here for details of the health and safety plan.

The Revised Fall Sports Plan was approved with minor changes and can also be viewed on the web.

Kristine Knepp was appointed Title I Parent Liaison for 2020-21 at a salary of $29,000.00 using Title Funds. The Clarion Area School District recognizes the importance of a strong relationship between the school, family, and community. Reporting to the superintendent, building principal, and special education director, her responsibilities include:

Maintain a positive and welcoming atmosphere for students, staff, and the public;

Accompany staff on home visits and conduct home visits (accompanied by a staff member);

Oversees new family enrollments, building tours, etc.;

Support families in scheduling and attending appointments;

Support information sharing between parties;

Participate in the planning & completion of family events;

Informs families about opportunities in the local community; and

School point of contact for agency programs.

In other business:

Approved Berkheimer Associates as Delinquent Tax Collector.

Jessica Carbaugh will assume the duties of the teacher of record for online students in grades K through 6. She will coordinate lessons designed by Accelerate and will work with grade-level teachers to add supplemental material should a student(s) need more practice or enrichment. Carbaugh will communicate with Special Education teachers regarding students with Individual Education Plans.

Carbaugh will telework until such time that the Governor of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education agree that it is safe to return to the classroom without the use of masks and social distancing. Carbaugh is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Approved a proposal from Hager Paving. Inc. for snow removal for 2020-2021 as presented.

Approved a bid from CBF Contracting for Pipe Bollard Installation at a cost of $23,800.00.

The Board approved the following personnel actions:

Resignations: Jameen Stump, Paraprofessional; Dave Constantino, Assistant Softball Coach; Brian Luton, Varsity Wrestling Coach; and Chandra Scheftic, Girls Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach.

Appointments: Lauren Reddinger, Paraprofessional, $10.00 per hour; Joseph Winger, Full Time Custodian, $10.25; Thomas Heinle, Part-Time Custodian, $10.25; Rosary Pennington -Jr. High Cross Country, Max Step $2,712.00; Jess Quinn, Girls Varsity Basketball Coach; Max Step $5,932.00; and Sam Heeter, Girls Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach, Step 1 $2,673.00.

Substitutes: Cafeteria – Beth Saylor and Jill Johns.

Volunteers: Classroom and Robotics -Keith Diehl; Football -Jared Sullenberger; Soccer & Girls Basketball – Nicki Glenn; Softball -Dave Estadt, Casey O’Toole, Tori Vega, John Stroup, Tony Vega, and Matt Best; Independent Junior High Golf -Catherine Mitrosky.

Board and Committee Meetings for October include: October 6, 2020, Committee – Facilities – 6:00 p.m, and Work Session – 7:00 p.m.; October 13, 2020, Committee – Athletic – 6:00 p.m. and Board Meeting – 7:00 p.m.

