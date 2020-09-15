Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Company Rice

A colorful side dish for any meal!

Ingredients

1 celery rib, thinly sliced

1 large carrot, finely chopped



1 small onion, finely chopped2 tablespoons butter5 cups chicken broth1 cup uncooked wild rice1 cup uncooked long grain rice2/3 cup dried cherries or cranberries1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

-In a large saucepan, saute the celery, carrot and onion in butter until tender. Stir in broth and wild rice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 25 minutes.

-Add long grain rice; cover and simmer 20 minutes longer. Stir in cherries; cook until the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes longer. Just before serving, stir in pecans.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.