Emmett A. Freshcorn

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 @ 10:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5f5fc1d4d5599Emmett A. Freshcorn, 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday September 13, 2020 unexpectedly.

Born in Bendera California on June 24, 1988 he was the son of Marta Vasquez and the late Daryl Freshcorn.

Emmett enjoyed Cars and everything about them. He graduated from Keystone High School. He will be remembered as a fun and loving person who got along with everybody.

In addition to his mother he is survived by a son; Jordan Freshcorn, Siblings; Rosanna Vasquez, Jimmy Pepper, Debbie Detar, and Percilla Freshcorn. Also surviving is an Uncle Nector Vasquez and a niece Tamarra Vasquez.

He was preceded in death by his father Daryl Freshcorn.

There will be a visitation in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Wednesday September 16, 2020 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Online Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


