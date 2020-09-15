Hearing Set for Today for Knox Man Charged After Fleeing Traffic Stop on ATV

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who reportedly fled a traffic stop while riding an ATV on a road not designated for ATV’s is due in court today.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Zachary Lee Dotterer is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:30 a.m. on September 15.

He faces the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2



– Operation On Streets And Highways, Summary

Dotterer is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Rimersburg Borough in late July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 25, Officer Smith, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, noticed an ATV that had been traveling south on State Route 68 in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, pull into a gas station and fill up at the pump.

The ATV then pulled out of the gas station and made a left turn to go south on State Route 68. Officer Smith then activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop based on the ATV being operated on a roadway not designated as an ATV road.

The driver accelerated and failed to yield to the emergency lights and siren, then turned left on Maple Grove Road, traveled for approximately a quarter-mile, then turned into a field that had a gate blocking the roadway. The ATV fled through a small trail next to the gate that was only big enough for an ATV, causing the pursuit to end, according to the complaint.

On July 29, police obtained video footage from the gas station and were able to identify the driver of the ATV as Zachary Dotterer. He was then interviewed on August 4.

When Dotterer was shown images and video footage of the incident, he admitted to evading police on the ATV, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Dotterer through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on August 10.

