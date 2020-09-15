Lois Ann Sharrar, 68, of Oil City, went on to the next life to be with the Lord and loved ones on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on December 22, 1951, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Lemuel D. and Violet P. Griffin Sharrar.

She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Oil City.

Lois enjoyed reading, crafts, and crocheting. She loved playing cards with her friends. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a licensed beautician for five years. Lois operated a clothing boutique at the Free Methodist Church and she managed the Siverly Store for many years.

Surviving are three sisters, Linda Bryan and husband Bill of Franklin, Vicki Willyoung of Oil City, Nancy Hines and husband John of Cooperstown; two brothers, Randy Sharrar of Oil City, Boyd Dee Sharrar and wife Sandy of Dayton, OR; two grandchildren, Joe Sharrar and Grace Sharrar of Oil City; and a nephew who Lois raised as a son, Jason Baker of Oil City.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sue O’Neil, Carol Monkern, and Shannon Sharrar, for their loving relationship they had with Lois.

In addition to her parents, preceding her in death is a son, Christopher Sharrar, a nephew, who Lois raised as a son, Nick Baker, and two sisters, Carol Urey and Lisa Sharrar Baker.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, with funeral services at noon with Pastor Shawn Johnson, Chaplain of Sugar Creek Station, officiating.

Interment will be at Cooperstown Cemetery.

Rest in Peace, Lois. We love you.

