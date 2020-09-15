Melda I. Beers, 92, of Cooperstown, passed away in the evening of Saturday, September 12, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born January 25, 1928 in Struthers, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late H. W. and Meda “Elise” (Held) Rosensteel. On March 7, 1950, she married the love of her life, John “Butch” Beers, whom she shared 64 years of marriage with; he preceded her in death on September 23, 2014.

Throughout her life, Melda worked various jobs, such as being a Bank Teller for Dollar Bank, before focusing her energies on her home.

After his retirement, Melda and her husband settled down in Cooperstown, where they enjoyed time spent with their wonderful family and friends. She also attended the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, loved fishing, reading, and had a vibrancy for life.

Left to cherish her memory are her several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Melda was preceded in death by her brother, Milford Rosensteel; and by her two sisters, Frances Shaffer and Emma Maxwell Bean. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 North Main Street, Cooperstown, PA 16317, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Melda will be held at the church following visitation at 11 am, with Reverend Mark Fultz, pastor of the church, and Reverend Randy Ritchey, pastor of the Oak Grove Church, co-officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks and to adhere by any social distancing requirements laid out by the church. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. The family thanks you for your kindness and consideration during this time.

Melda will be laid to rest in Cooperstown Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

