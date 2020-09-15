Muriel L. Longacre 90, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born on February 24, 1930, in Tompkinsville, PA she was the daughter of Harry and Caroline Rippon Taylor.

Muriel graduated from Scott Township High School and Scranton-Lackawanna Business College.

She was married to Glenn Longacre on November 24, 1949, in Tompkinsville and she and her husband resided in Cambria NY for 40 years before retiring to Shippenville in 1995. She was a former member of First English Lutheran Church and a current member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville.

Muriel was employed by Montgomery Ward, and also for 25 years in the office of Dr. Juan de Rosas and Dr. D’Errico until her retirement in 1995.

She is survived by her children: David Longacre (Debby) of Tompkinsville, PA, Linda Longacre of Lockport NY, Larry Longacre (Cathy) of Fryburg, Sheila Longacre of Tuscon AZ, Bonnie Mosher (Mike) of Ransomville NY, and Amy Szlapak (Mike) of Columbus OH. Also, surviving are thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Her survivors also include three brothers John Taylor of Anniston AL, and Charles Taylor of Rochester MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers Melvern Taylor and Clyde Taylor,

Graveside services for Muriel will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Acacia Park Cemetery in North Tonawanda, NY.

Memorials in Muriel’s name may be made to Clarion-Forest VNA or Charitable Deeds of Knox.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. of Fryburg, PA will be caring for the family. Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

